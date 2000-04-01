Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Transportation
  4. Engines & Equipment

How Two-stroke Engines Work

by Marshall Brain

The Two-stroke Cycle

The following animation shows a two-stroke engine in action. You can compare this animation to the animations in the car engine and diesel engine articles to see the differences. The biggest difference to notice when comparing figures is that the spark-plug fires once every revolution in a two-stroke engine.

This content is not compatible on this device.

This figure shows a typical cross flow design. You can see that two-stroke engines are ingenious little devices that overlap operations in order to reduce the part count.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Electric Boats Make Emission-free Sea Travel a Reality

Ghost Train Station Is Symbolic Hope of Korean Reunification

How Maglev Trains Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement