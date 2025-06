" " All of these cocktails are made with the same type of alcohol (chemically speaking, at least). Yulia-Images / Getty Images

From cocktails to cooking, alcohol is everywhere. But not all alcohol is created equal. The types of alcohol range from drinkable spirits to industrial solvents, each with different uses, chemical properties and risks.

Knowing the differences between distilled and undistilled alcohol (as well as potable vs. non-potable) helps you understand both the fun and the serious side of alcohol.