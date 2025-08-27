10 Types of Metal (and We Don't Mean the Music)

" " Is low-carbon steel the right fit for structural supports? There's a lot of consideration that goes into metallic elements and their respective uses. safakcakir / Shutterstock

Metals are everywhere—in the wires in your walls, the pans in your kitchen, and even in your blood. These types of metal are defined by their atomic structure, properties, and how they interact with other elements.

Knowing the differences helps explain everything from rust resistance to why gold doesn't tarnish.

All metals share certain traits: They're electrically conductive, have a metallic luster, and a crystalline structure. But their chemical makeup and uses vary widely. Here's a breakdown of the major categories.