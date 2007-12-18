Materials Science

Explore how the use of natural and manmade materials further technology. Read articles on subjects such as nanotechnology, iron steel and reverse osmosis.

Engineering / Materials Science
 How Cosmic Rays Revealed a Secret Void in the Great Pyramid

Cosmic rays sound like something out of sci-fi, but they're helping scientists unlock the secrets of one of the oldest human-made structures in the world.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 9, 2017

 Researchers Create Odor Wheel That Breaks Down the Smell of Old Books

Old books smell a lot like chocolate and coffee, thanks to certain chemical compounds.

By Shelley Danzy Sep 5, 2017

 We Finally Know Why Ancient Roman Concrete Outlasts Our Own

The ancients were able to devise a mix for concrete that actually gets stronger over time thanks to chemical reactions. If only we could rediscover the recipe...

By Laurie L. Dove Jul 11, 2017

 Human Technology on Earth Weighs a Massive 30 Trillion Tons

New research delves into the impact of our immense technological footprint.

By Kate Kershner Dec 7, 2016

 Pee-resistant Paint: Coming to a Train Station Near You

Add Philadelphia to the list of cities testing out paint that repels pee back on the urinater as a deterrent. Good call or unnecessary humiliation?

By Karen Kirkpatrick Sep 20, 2016

 Cool Off and Save Energy by Wearing This New Plastic Fabric

A new fabric that can block visible light and let out body heat could have more important applications than just new workout clothes, researchers say.

By Jesslyn Shields Sep 16, 2016

 Manure Goes Couture: This Clothing Used to Be Cow Poop

If Jalila Essaidi's company Mestic has anything to do with it, the future of fashion — and basically everything else we use in our daily lives — is poop.

By Jesslyn Shields Aug 15, 2016

 The Possible Uses of This ‘Second Skin’ Are Pretty Amazing

If you give us a tunable polysiloxane-based material, 21st century Americans can’t resist going full-on Kardashian with it.

By Jesslyn Shields May 12, 2016

 You Might Be Knitting With Gelatin Soon

Researchers have figured out how to turn agricultural byproducts such as gelatin, keratin and casein into "slaughterhouse yarn."

By Maria Trimarchi Nov 19, 2015

 Scientists Develop Antimicrobial Plastic for 3-D Printing Teeth

Decay-resistant, antimicrobial plastic teeth could be the wave of the future, as dentistry moves into the age of 3-D printing.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 22, 2015

 How Brazing Works

Welding isn't the only way to make metals, like the ones on your aviator shades, meet up. Brazing can do the trick, too, with a little heat, some filler and some capillary action.

By William Harris

 10 Crazy Uses for Completely Frictionless Surfaces

Just imagine the possibilities: a world free of gum walls and full of bartenders speeding drinks along the bar. But that's really just the tip of the (super-slick) iceberg.

By William Harris

 What is glass ionomer cement?

Glass ionomer cement is a kind of cement used in restorative dentistry. Learn what glass ionomer cement is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

 How Kinesio Tape Works

Sports injury taping has undergone a quiet revolution over the last 30 years. How can a pattern of tape stuck to your body help you heal from (or prevent) an injury?

By Stephanie Crawford

 How Dyneema Works

Dyneema is trademarked as the world's strongest fiber. Find out how this high-strength synthetic is capable of protecting an individual (or an entire vehicle) from IEDs or even shots fired from an AK47.

By Christopher Neiger

 How Ultrasonic Welding Works

You probably know that high pitched or high frequency sounds can break materials apart. But did you know that high frequency sounds can be used to bond materials together?

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

 Are food-based plastics a good idea?

Once upon a time, food was used for one thing: eating. Today, it has a much more complicated role. And one of those roles might be serving as an upstart in the world of plastics.

By Jonathan Atteberry

 How Electroluminescent (EL) Wire Works

Versatile and efficient, electroluminescent (EL) wire is widely used by artists to illuminate clothing, bicycle spokes, turntables and even cars. But how does this cool product work with so little power and without a visible energy source?

By Joanna Burgess

 How Aerogels Work

This not-so-new material looks like a hologram and could play a valuable role in the future of insulation, electronics, oil spill cleanup and green energy. So why don't aerogels have the A-list name recognition they deserve?

By Heather Quinlan

 What is nanotechnology?

Nanotechnology is one of the hot buzzwords of the 21st century. You know that it has to do with things that are very small, but just what are the implications of technology on the molecular scale, anyway?

By Jonathan Strickland

 Are there natural nanotechnologies?

When most people talk about nanotechnology, they're referring to tiny machines built by humans. Could any molecules found in nature qualify as natural nanotechnology?

By Jonathan Strickland

 What is the gray goo nightmare?

If people could create nanomachines, they might be able to help fight diseases on the molecular level. They might even be able to replicate themselves. But what happens if that process gets out of hand?

By Jonathan Strickland

 Can nanoscopic machines manipulate atoms?

Engineers have gotten good at making very small things. We're already talking about building at the nanoscopic scale. Is it possible to build tiny machines that can move even tinier atoms?

By Jonathan Strickland

 How Welding Works

For a process that simply bonds two pieces of metal, welding affects a lot of our world and some stuff that's out of this world, like the International Space Station. What's it like to man the torch?

By Jonathan Atteberry

 Can a swimsuit make you swim faster?

Wouldn't it be cool to blow past that swimmer in the next lane who always leaves you eating her watery dust? Could a bathing suit help you do it?

By Susan L. Nasr