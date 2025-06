" " Arming sword. Nejron Photo / Shutterstock

A staple of medieval swords, the arming sword is a straight, double-edged sword typically used with one hand. Common during the High Middle Ages (approximately 1000 to 1350 C.E.), it was typically wielded alongside a shield for close combat.

This single-handed sword features a blade length of about 27 to 31 inches (70 to 80 cm).