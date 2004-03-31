How Black Hawk Helicopters Work

Length (with rotors turning): 64 feet, 10 inches (19.76 m)

(with rotors turning): 64 feet, 10 inches (19.76 m) Fuselage length : 50 feet, 0.75 inches (15.26 m)

: 50 feet, 0.75 inches (15.26 m) Fuselage width : 7 feet, 9 inches (2.36 m)

: 7 feet, 9 inches (2.36 m) Height : 16 feet, 10 inches (5.13 m)

: 16 feet, 10 inches (5.13 m) Main rotor diameter : 53 feet, 8 inches (16.36 m)

: 53 feet, 8 inches (16.36 m) Tail rotor diameter : 11 feet (3.35 m)

: 11 feet (3.35 m) Cabin Dimensions: Length : 12 feet, 7 inches (3.84 m); Width : 6 feet, 2 inches (1.88 m); Height : 4 feet, 6 inches (1.37 m)

: 12 feet, 7 inches (3.84 m); : 6 feet, 2 inches (1.88 m); : 4 feet, 6 inches (1.37 m) Weight (empty): 11,605 pounds (5,263 kg)

(empty): 11,605 pounds (5,263 kg) Mission gross weight : 17,527 pounds (7,950 kg)

: 17,527 pounds (7,950 kg) Maximum cruise speed : 155 knots (178 mph, 287 km/h)

: 155 knots (178 mph, 287 km/h) Never-exceed speed : 195 knots (225 mph, 361 km/h)

: 195 knots (225 mph, 361 km/h) Vertical climb rate (at sea level): 3,000 feet (915 m)/minute

(at sea level): 3,000 feet (915 m)/minute Service ceiling : 19,150 feet (5,837 m)

: 19,150 feet (5,837 m) Range : 373 miles (600 km)

: 373 miles (600 km) Unit cost: $5.9 million

Now let's take a look at how the Black Hawk is used in combat situations.