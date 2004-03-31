How Black Hawk Helicopters Work

UH-60L Black Hawk Specifications
- Length (with rotors turning): 64 feet, 10 inches (19.76 m)
- Fuselage length: 50 feet, 0.75 inches (15.26 m)
- Fuselage width: 7 feet, 9 inches (2.36 m)
- Height: 16 feet, 10 inches (5.13 m)
- Main rotor diameter: 53 feet, 8 inches (16.36 m)
- Tail rotor diameter: 11 feet (3.35 m)
- Cabin Dimensions: Length: 12 feet, 7 inches (3.84 m); Width: 6 feet, 2 inches (1.88 m); Height: 4 feet, 6 inches (1.37 m)
- Weight (empty): 11,605 pounds (5,263 kg)
- Mission gross weight: 17,527 pounds (7,950 kg)
- Maximum cruise speed: 155 knots (178 mph, 287 km/h)
- Never-exceed speed: 195 knots (225 mph, 361 km/h)
- Vertical climb rate (at sea level): 3,000 feet (915 m)/minute
- Service ceiling: 19,150 feet (5,837 m)
- Range: 373 miles (600 km)
- Unit cost: $5.9 million
Now let's take a look at how the Black Hawk is used in combat situations.