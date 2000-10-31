How Comets Work

Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 was broken into 20 pieces by Jupiter's gravity. Photo courtesy NASA/ Space Telescope Science Institute

As comets pass through the inner solar system, they can be broken into pieces by Jupiter's gravity. Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 was broken into 20 pieces, each of which collided with Jupiter in one of the most spectacular examples of interplanetary impacts in recorded history.

" " Artist's rendering of the collision of comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 and Jupiter Photo courtesy NASA/JPL

" " Here is a Hubble Space Telescope image of Jupiter after pieces of comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 hit the planet. The dark spots are the impact sites. Photo courtesy NASA/JPL

Recently, comet LINEAR was also broken into fragments by the sun's gravity as it passed the sun.