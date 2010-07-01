Science Dictionary

Do you know what a meteor is, or what scientists mean when they are talking about cryogenics? Our collection of science terms explains the meaning of some of the most common scientific ideas.

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking's Last Paper Takes on the Multiverse

In his last act of genius, Hawking simplified the multiverse and suggests that it's not just boundless bubble universes out there.

By Ian O'Neill May 4, 2018

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Stephen Hawking?

Physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was a fierce spirit who symbolized the foibles and complexities inherent in human nature. Learn more about him by taking our quiz.

By Nathan Chandler

Science Dictionary / Physics Terms
 Researchers 'Teleport' Virtual Lemonade Using Sensors and Bluetooth

When life gives you water and pH and color data ... make lemonade?

By Shelley Danzy Mar 29, 2017

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking Says 'Ultimate Ambition' Is to Journey Into Space

The renowned scientist said in an interview with "Good Morning Britain" that he accepted Richard Branson's invite to fly into space without a moment's hesitation.

By Jonathan Strickland Mar 20, 2017

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking Right Again?

A new experiment supports the famous theoretical physicist's idea of radiation being emitted by black holes.

By Jonathan Strickland Aug 19, 2016

Science Dictionary / Physics Terms
 It's the End of Moore's Law as We Know It (But Not Really)

Moore's longstanding law might have only a few years left as far as cramming more stuff into a square inch of silicon. But what if you cram upward?

By Jonathan Strickland Jul 26, 2016

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stephen Hawking: Our Own Stupidity Remains a Threat to Humanity

Global air pollution and weaponized artificial intelligence round out the trifecta of threats, the astrophysicist tells interviewer Larry King.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 29, 2016

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Stuff You Should Know Podcast Talks Big Bang With Neil deGrasse Tyson

The celebrity astrophysicist takes a break from his current tour to discuss science and education with the hosts of the 'Stuff You Should Know' podcast.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 15, 2016

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 8 Inspiring Science Quotes to Share With Anyone Who Loves Learning

All aspiring scientists, or just those who love knowledge, should know these quotes from greats like Carl Sagan, Marie Curie and Buzz Aldrin, among others.

By Christopher Hassiotis Apr 7, 2016

Science Dictionary / Astronomy Terms
 What Kind of Technology Could Dark Matter Research Lead To?

Scientists are still trying to figure out the essence of dark matter. If they do, will it lead only to greater understanding, or can we develop new technologies?

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 11, 2016

Science Dictionary / Physics Terms
 Neutrinos: The Breadcrumbs Leading Us to Physics’ Big Answers

These super common, nearly massless subatomic particles shoot across space at near the speed of light. And they could help us to understand dark matter.

By Lauren Vogelbaum Dec 8, 2015

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 Rock Star Astrophysicist? Yes, and a For-Real Rock Star, Too

Something else you didn't know about the Pluto exploration: Queen guitarist Brian May has serious science chops, and he contributed to the New Horizons mission.

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 15, 2015

Science Dictionary / Astronomy Terms
 Is there a speed of darkness?

Everyone knows that nothing travels faster than the speed of light, but how does the speed of dark compare? Read on to find out!

By Bambi Turner

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 10 Things You Didn't Know About Einstein

The man who had some theories about relativity was also an eccentric who gleefully eschewed socks, dodged German military service and spurned social conventions.

By Nicholas Gerbis

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 10 Hispanic Scientists You Should Know

He built President Eisenhower an indoor golf-training machine, analyzed the Zapruder film and searched for an Egyptian pyramid's treasure chamber using cosmic rays. Aren't you dying to meet this wide-ranging scientist?

By Nicholas Gerbis

Science Dictionary / Astronomy Terms
 10 Scientific Words You're Probably Using Wrong

If you have a theory that potato chips are making you fat (with the proof being your expanding waistline), you've just used two scientific terms in a very unscientific way.

By Beth Brindle

Science Dictionary / Famous Scientists
 10 Cool Things About Carl Sagan

He is famous for a phrase he never said, for wearing turtlenecks and for hosting the original 'Cosmos' TV series. As enthusiastic about the stars as he was about marijuana, Carl Sagan led a very surprising life. Here are 10 cool facts.

By Laurie L. Dove

Science Dictionary / Famous Scientists
 10 Cool Things About Neil deGrasse Tyson

He starred with Superman, drove the getaway car at Pluto's demise and was voted sexiest astrophysicist by People magazine. Is there anything Neil deGrasse Tyson can't do?

By Laurie L. Dove

Science Dictionary / Famous Scientists
 Are all great scientific thinkers atheist?

Is this famous primatologist atheist, agnostic or theistic? Find out as we bravely explore whether science and religion must always collide.

By Marianne Spoon

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 How Carl Sagan Worked

He may have been born in Brooklyn, but Carl Sagan was gunning for the stars as soon as he arrived in this world. Get to know the scientist whose infectious delight in the universe still holds us spellbound.

By Marianne Spoon

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 How Stephen Hawking Worked

He ventured to the abyss of black holes, wagered on the information paradox and floated around in zero gravity. Meet the man, the legend, the super scientist: Stephen Hawking.

By Marianne Spoon

Science Dictionary / Awards and Organizations
 How do you win a Nobel Prize?

How cool would that be to stand amongst the company of fellow laureates like Mother Teresa or Albert Einstein? We have some ideas for scoring you one (nominating yourself isn't one of them).

By Marianne Spoon

Science Dictionary / Physics Terms
 How are frequency and wavelength of light related?

Frequency has to do with wave speed and wavelength is a measurement of a wave's span. Learn how frequency and wavelength of light are related in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Famous Scientists / Physicists
 10 Cool Things You Didn't Know About Stephen Hawking

He was born exactly 300 years after Galileo died. He never won a Nobel Prize, although he was awarded a guest spot on “The Simpsons.” What else do you know (or not know) about this acclaimed physicist?

By Jane McGrath

Science Dictionary / Astronomy Terms
 How did the universe begin?

You've heard of the big bang, of course, but do you have any idea as to what was happening during that massive flurry of activity billions of years ago?

By Robert Lamb