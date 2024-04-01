The Independent Variable vs. Dependent Variable in Research

" " Whether you're doing a chemistry experiment or studying human behavior, you need to know the difference between dependent and independent variables. Prapass Pulsub / Getty Images

In any scientific research, there are typically two variables of interest: independent variables and dependent variables. In forming the backbone of scientific experiments, they help scientists understand relationships, predict outcomes and, in general, make sense of the factors that they're investigating.

Understanding the independent variable vs. dependent variable is so fundamental to scientific research that you need to have a good handle on both if you want to design your own research study or interpret others' findings.

Advertisement

To grasp the distinction between the two, let's delve into their definitions and roles.