What Is the Associative Property of Mathematics?

To understand how the associative property is applied, we must first make sure we know the commutative property.

The commutative property states the order of variables or numbers for basic mathematical operations like addition and multiplication will not change the outcome of a solution.

However, this same rule is not applicable to division or subtraction, because changing the order of number in those two operations will most likely change the solution that we get.

When the Commutative Property Is Applicable

To get a better understanding of addition and multiplication operations, let's go through some basic commutative property formulas. In each following formula, the result remains the same regardless of how we arrange the variables we are adding or multiplying.

Addition formula : x + y = y + x

Multiplication formula: x * y = y * x

We can show the property in action by filling in real numbers for our variables and making practice problems.

24 + 18 = 42

18 + 24 = 42

The result remains the same irrespective of order. The same goes for the following multiplication example.

24 x 18 = 432

18 x 24 = 432

This property applies no matter how many numbers are being added or multiplied together, so long as the types of operation are not mixed. For example, let's try an equation of three variables.

Addition formula : A + B + C = C + B + A = C + A + B

Multiplication formula: A * B * C = C * B * A = C * A * B

Replacing these variables with arbitrary rational numbers, we get:

13 + 48 + 6 = 67

6 + 48 + 13 = 67

6 + 13 + 48 = 67

or

13 x 48 x 6 = 3,744

6 x 48 x 13 = 3,744

6 x 13 x 48 = 3,744

This property is applicable to theoretically infinite numbers of numerals and infinite orders of operations. As long as we are dealing with addition and multiplication by themselves, the operations satisfy the commutative property.

When the Commutative Property Is Not Applicable

The commutative property is not applicable to division or subtraction, since changing the order in which we solve those problems. Let's show this off by reworking our problems from above instead using subtraction and division.

x – y ≠ y – x

24 – 18 = 6

8 – 24 = -6

The same goes for division.

x / y ≠ y / x

24 / 18 = 1.333

18 / 24 = .75

Inserting three numbers or more into subtraction and division problems will cause these values to change in other ways.

A – B – C ≠ C – A – B

13 – 48 – 6 = -41

6 – 13 – 48 = -55

Again, we see this with division.

A / B / C ≠ C / A / B

13 / 48 / 6 = 0.0451

6 / 13 / 48 = 0.0096