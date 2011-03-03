Scientific Experiments
Scientific experiments are a fun and exciting way to learn more about the wonderful world of science. In this section you'll find great articles all about scientific experiments.
Learn More
Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush. How do we know? The proof was captured by high-powered lasers.
A drone with some petri dishes attached is making research much less stressful for whales and scientists alike.
From Isaac Newton to Ivan Pavlov, scientists have developed and tested hypotheses through carefully crafted experiments for centuries. Here are three groundbreaking hypotheses and the predictions they tested.
By Mark Mancini
A startup in California is touting the anti-aging effects of transfusing teenagers' blood on older people.
By Diana Brown
Why are we still performing scientific tests on live animals?
We might not be able to reanimate a corpse, but Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' has influenced the research and ethics of scientists for 200 years.
A beta test of the online game "ArcheAge" revealed that people may be more helpful than harmful when an apocalypse looms.
HowStuffWorks explains the secrets of static electricity.
Neanderthals distilled tar more than 100,000 years before modern humans created glue; archaeologists compared three potential ways this ancient tech was used.
You're going to be looking at the sky anyway, so why not use a citizen-science smartphone app to help NASA while you're at it?
The Stanford Prison Experiment is one of the most well-known psychological studies, infamous for the participants' cruel behavior. But the whole story of the study is much more complex.
We shouldn't discount a new Chinese breakthrough in photonic quantum teleportation, but we shouldn't overblow it, either.
Read on to get the scoop on a $10 million ransom for Enzo Ferrari's corpse, Americans' biggest fear and the wonderful world of gastropods.
According to a new study, whole-body vibration has muscle and bone health benefits for mice.
Despite decades of research, we'd be just as well off flipping a coin, when it comes to estimating a person's likelihood to attempt suicide.
Around the world, in study after study, one color and one number always emerge as faves. Can you guess what they are?
Critics worry that journals with lax standards are lowering the reliability of scientific literature — and exploiting the inexperience of young researchers.
Researchers have discovered a way to trigger and control a visual hallucination without drugs, illness or direct brain stimulation.
After surveying thousands of published genetics papers, researchers found nearly one-fifth had errors caused by Microsoft Excel in their supplementary files. Uh-oh.
Animal testing has a long, gruesome history, but it's also saved countless human lives.
By Oisin Curran
Science is forever uncovering the mysteries of our universe, but some questions remain elusive. What topics have us still scratching our heads?
While it might seem like the home only of Martha Stewart wannabes, Pinterest has a political side too.
By Alia Hoyt
Do people born on the 13th of a month have a lifetime of bad luck? Researchers examined whether an “unlucky” birthdate could impact employment, earnings and marriage.
Some truly bizarre and troubling things have been done through the ages in the quest for scientific knowledge. The 10 experiments on this list all made humans into lab rats.
From the looks of it, we don't have much in common with our mouse friends. But at a genetic level, we're closer than you might think. Close enough to make a difference in our health?