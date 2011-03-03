Scientific Experiments

Scientific experiments are a fun and exciting way to learn more about the wonderful world of science. In this section you'll find great articles all about scientific experiments.

Lasers Shed Light on Why You Need to Close the Lid Before You Flush
Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush. How do we know? The proof was captured by high-powered lasers.

By John Crimaldi

The 'SnotBot' Drone Is Making Scientific Research Easier on Whales
A drone with some petri dishes attached is making research much less stressful for whales and scientists alike.

By Jesslyn Shields

Three Famous Hypotheses and How They Were Tested
From Isaac Newton to Ivan Pavlov, scientists have developed and tested hypotheses through carefully crafted experiments for centuries. Here are three groundbreaking hypotheses and the predictions they tested.

By Mark Mancini

Is 'Young Blood' the Fountain of Youth?
A startup in California is touting the anti-aging effects of transfusing teenagers' blood on older people.

By Diana Brown

Will Alternative Technologies Make Animal Testing Obsolete?
Why are we still performing scientific tests on live animals?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Two Hundred Years On, How Close Is a 'Frankenstein' Future?
We might not be able to reanimate a corpse, but Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' has influenced the research and ethics of scientists for 200 years.

By Jesslyn Shields

People May Not Behave So Terribly When the World Is Ending, Video Game Shows
A beta test of the online game "ArcheAge" revealed that people may be more helpful than harmful when an apocalypse looms.

By Shelley Danzy

Why does a balloon stick to hair?
HowStuffWorks explains the secrets of static electricity.

Recreating the Glue Neanderthals Used to Make Weapons
Neanderthals distilled tar more than 100,000 years before modern humans created glue; archaeologists compared three potential ways this ancient tech was used.

By Jesslyn Shields

How to Help NASA Collect Data During the Upcoming Solar Eclipse
You're going to be looking at the sky anyway, so why not use a citizen-science smartphone app to help NASA while you're at it?

By Jesslyn Shields

How the Stanford Prison Experiment Worked
The Stanford Prison Experiment is one of the most well-known psychological studies, infamous for the participants' cruel behavior. But the whole story of the study is much more complex.

By Ed Grabianowski

No, We Didn't Just Teleport an Object to Space — But Here's What Did Happen
We shouldn't discount a new Chinese breakthrough in photonic quantum teleportation, but we shouldn't overblow it, either.

By Jonathan Strickland

Amazing, Astonishing & Absurd: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
Read on to get the scoop on a $10 million ransom for Enzo Ferrari's corpse, Americans' biggest fear and the wonderful world of gastropods.

By Yves Jeffcoat

Whole-body Vibration Is As Effective As Exercise in Mice, Study Shows
According to a new study, whole-body vibration has muscle and bone health benefits for mice.

By Shelley Danzy

Science Is Pretty Bad at Predicting Suicide Risk
Despite decades of research, we'd be just as well off flipping a coin, when it comes to estimating a person's likelihood to attempt suicide.

By Shelley Danzy

We Bet We Know What Your Favorite Number Is
Around the world, in study after study, one color and one number always emerge as faves. Can you guess what they are?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Academics Worry That Predatory, Pay-to-Publish Journals Hurt Science
Critics worry that journals with lax standards are lowering the reliability of scientific literature — and exploiting the inexperience of young researchers.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Scientists Can Induce Visual Hallucinations by Showing You This Annoying Video
Researchers have discovered a way to trigger and control a visual hallucination without drugs, illness or direct brain stimulation.

By Jesslyn Shields

Excel Is Autocorrecting Scientific Research. And That's Not Cool
After surveying thousands of published genetics papers, researchers found nearly one-fifth had errors caused by Microsoft Excel in their supplementary files. Uh-oh.

By Jonathan Strickland

How Animal Testing Works
Animal testing has a long, gruesome history, but it's also saved countless human lives.

By Oisin Curran

10 Questions That Science Can't Answer Yet
Science is forever uncovering the mysteries of our universe, but some questions remain elusive. What topics have us still scratching our heads?

By Nathan Chandler

Study Shows Pinterest Has an Anti-Vaccination Bias
While it might seem like the home only of Martha Stewart wannabes, Pinterest has a political side too.

By Alia Hoyt

There’s a Study on That: Are People Born on the 13th Unlucky for Life?
Do people born on the 13th of a month have a lifetime of bad luck? Researchers examined whether an “unlucky” birthdate could impact employment, earnings and marriage.

By Laurie L. Dove

10 Outrageous Experiments Conducted on Humans
Some truly bizarre and troubling things have been done through the ages in the quest for scientific knowledge. The 10 experiments on this list all made humans into lab rats.

By Maria Trimarchi

How can studies on mice apply to humans?
From the looks of it, we don't have much in common with our mouse friends. But at a genetic level, we're closer than you might think. Close enough to make a difference in our health?

By Kate Kershner