The Mpemba Effect: Does Hot Water Really Freeze Faster Than Cold Water?

Physicists are still debating whether hot water consistently freezes faster than cold water. When it does happen, certain conditions have to be met.

When a vessel of water is submerged in a freezing environment, different parts of the water reach equilibrium at different times. Water around the outskirts of the vessel gets colder faster, which means that it may freeze while water in the middle of the vessel stays liquid. And when you specifically place a vessel of hot water in a freezer (like the 212 degree boiling water described by Mpemba), it is also releasing steam from the top of the vessel, and this decreases the total volume of water that needs to freeze.

Furthermore, cold water (or even room temperature water) often develops a layer of frost on its surface as part of the freezing process. Ironically, this frost temporarily insulates the water (kind of like how an ice igloo insulates its inhabitants against cold air), which can slow down the overall freezing process. Hot water, at least in the early stages, blocks the formation of frost, which allows cold air to penetrate deeper into the vessel.

These are some of the ways that hot water can engender freezing faster than cold water can. But remember that for water to freeze and stay frozen, it must achieve a state of equilibrium.