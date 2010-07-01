Major physics terms are explained in these articles. Here you can learn about some of the fundamental physics concepts.
When life gives you water and pH and color data ... make lemonade?
Moore's longstanding law might have only a few years left as far as cramming more stuff into a square inch of silicon. But what if you cram upward?
These super common, nearly massless subatomic particles shoot across space at near the speed of light. And they could help us to understand dark matter.
Frequency has to do with wave speed and wavelength is a measurement of a wave's span. Learn how frequency and wavelength of light are related in this article.