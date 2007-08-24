Michelangelo Buildings

"I have never felt salvation in nature. I love cities above all. " This quote by Michelangelo describes his attitude toward art extremely well. Unlike one of his contemporaries, Leonardo Da Vinci, he did not draw on nature, but did his best to do away with it. This is perhaps more evident in his architecture than anywhere else.

In his drive to be known as a great sculptor, Michelangelo often declared that he was neither a painter nor an architect. In fact, he was both.

The artist's early sculptures emerged triumphant on the European stage before he reached the age of twenty-five. In his late thirties, and under pressure, he completed the most masterful and visionary example of fresco painting ever known: the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Michelangelo's forays into architecture, namely the tomb of Julius II, the façade for San Lorenzo, and the Medici Chapel, had each entailed disappointment for Michelangelo. Project after project fell victim to interruption and change, and none was finished according to his original plans. Despite this failure to bring his grand architectural visions to completion, he never lost his passion for invention and design. At the age of sixty-five, he had yet to embark on two of the most important architectural commissions of his brilliant career.

In this article, some of Michelangelo's most important architectural works are explored. Follow the links below to learn the histories behind these works and the opposition between artist's anguish and his sense of divine designation.

