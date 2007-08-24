Michelangelo Buildings

Michelangelo was commissioned to finish the Farnese Palace courtyard in Rome, Italy.

Michelangelo began work on the courtyard of the Farnese Palace in 1546. The building was left unfinished by Antonio da Sangallo at his death in 1546, so Pope Paul III brought in Michelangelo to serve as architect for the latter phase of the project. The artist's skillful completion of the building showcased his ability to work with a project already underway. For the courtyard and side of the third story, Michelangelo created windows that not only echo those of Sangallo but also complement and surpass the lesser artist's design. In keeping with Florentine palazzi of the day, the building is a square, freestanding stone structure with a central courtyard.

The last building in this article is the Santa Maria degli Angeli, which also was an existing structure that Michelangelo built onto. Go to the next page to learn more.

Advertisement

To learn more about Michelangelo, art history, and other famous artists, see: