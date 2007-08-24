Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Engineering
  4. Architecture

Michelangelo Buildings

by Lauren Mitchell Ruehring

Palazzo Medici-Riccardi Windows by Michelangelo

The Palazzo Medici-Riccardi windows, which Michelangelo designed in 1517, stands in Florence, Italy.
The Palazzo Medici-Riccardi windows, which Michelangelo designed in 1517, stands in Florence, Italy.

For Palazzo Medici-Riccardi, Michelangelo created one of the most influential window designs of all time. It is known as a kneeling window because of the shape of the consoles supporting the window­sill, which reach almost to the ground like a pair of legs.

Michelangelo was for a while under the patronage of the Medicis. One of his major works for them was the Medici Chapel, which he started work on just a few years after the windows of the Palazzo Medici-Riccardi. Go to the next page to learn more.

Advertisement

To learn more about Michelangelo, art history, and other famous artists, see:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How the St. Louis Arch Stands Against All Odds

How Brunelleschi Built the World's Biggest Dome

Landmark TWA Flight Center Now Stuns as Hotel

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement