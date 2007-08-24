Michelangelo Buildings

Palazzo Medici-Riccardi Windows by Michelangelo
For Palazzo Medici-Riccardi, Michelangelo created one of the most influential window designs of all time. It is known as a kneeling window because of the shape of the consoles supporting the windowsill, which reach almost to the ground like a pair of legs.
Michelangelo was for a while under the patronage of the Medicis. One of his major works for them was the Medici Chapel, which he started work on just a few years after the windows of the Palazzo Medici-Riccardi. Go to the next page to learn more.
