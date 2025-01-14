The Steepest Road in the World, Plus 9 Rival Inclines

" " Baldwin Street residents don't need to resort to the antics of this couple, but anyone who's not accustomed to sharp inclines will likely struggle to walk very far up this road. RuslanKphoto / Shutterstock

The Guinness World Records has an award for the steepest road in the world, and Baldwin Street of New Zealand is the current title holder.

Often, if a city boasts one of the top sloping streets, residents celebrate the road as a tourist attraction, and they may even create a unique event in that location for the locals.

From New Zealand's South Island to the San Francisco skyline, let's take a look at the steepest roads in the world.