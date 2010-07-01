Civil Engineering

We see bridges, buildings and highways on a daily basis, but have you ever wondered how these structures are designed and built? These civil engineering articles help explain this very question.

 Tons of Mardi Gras Beads Clog NOLA's Storm Drains

City workers have pulled 46 tons of the colorful beads from New Orleans' clogged catch basins, mostly from a five-block stretch along St. Charles Avenue.

By John Perritano Feb 1, 2018

 Bollards, or How Cities Are Protecting Their Public Spaces From Terrorism

Defensive design is becoming increasingly important in cities around the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 12, 2017

 Why Aren't Modern Suburbs Built on a Walkable Grid?

You might be surprised to learn that the twists and turns of streets in the suburbs date all the way to the Industrial Revolution.

By Adina Solomon Nov 8, 2017

 During Transit Delays, Riders Prefer the Ugly Truth Over Platitudes

Is honesty the best policy? New York subway delays have been couched in mystery for years, but the MTA is now dishing out hard truths about why trains are running behind.

By Jesslyn Shields Aug 16, 2017

 World's Largest Ship Tunnel Will Go Straight Through Norwegian Mountain

To carve out the massive Stad Ship Tunnel, engineers would have to blast through 7.5 million tons of solid rock.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 29, 2017

 8 of the 10 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities for Pedestrians Are in One State

What is it about this state that makes it so dangerous for those on two feet? A few things, it turns out.

By Chris Opfer Mar 24, 2017

 How Roundabouts Work

Roundabouts aren't all that complicated, but they're still relatively rare in the U.S., especially when compared with France.

By Clint Pumphrey

 San Francisco Has Its Very Own Sinking, Leaning Tower

What if you bought a multimillion-dollar luxury apartment, only to find out it was slowly sinking?

By Kate Kershner Nov 2, 2016

 Airports That Float

What do you do when you're out of land but want to expand an airport? Try building on water.

By Jonathan Strickland Aug 29, 2016

 Watch the World's Highest Glass Bridge Get Sledgehammered

China's Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon glass-bottomed bridge is so high most of the world's buildings would fit in the gap between it and the canyon floor. So why not hit it?

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 13, 2016

 Skyscrapers of the Future Could Be Made of Wood

Steel and glass office towers are the norm in most modern cities. But some imaginative architects want to switch to a renewable, less carbon-intensive old standby: wood.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 27, 2016

 Big Cities, Big Ideas: Getting Around in the Future

A lot of people live in cities now. Even more will live in them in the future. What are the big ideas for getting them where they need to go?

By Lauren Vogelbaum Mar 22, 2016

 When Will U.S. Subway Design Catch Up With the Rest of the World?

An open-gangway style of subway train could increase ridership by 10 percent. The United States could adopt that soon, with New York and Honolulu paving the way.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 11, 2016

 Is Building a Country Border Wall Even Possible?

Whether we're talking bricks or fences, there are serious logistical hurdles – not to mention financial ones – to walling off an entire country.

By Chris Opfer Nov 10, 2015

 Were U.S. interstates really designed as runways?

Is one mile out of five on U.S. interstates really supposed to be straight so that planes can land on them in an emergency? Read on to find out the truth about this long-held urban legend.

By Cherise Threewitt

 10 Advancements in Environmental Engineering

Environmental engineering existed long before it had a name. It began at the dawn of civilization when we started changing our surroundings to meet our needs.

By Bernadette Johnson

 How the Venice Tide Barrier Project Works

It's a recipe for disaster: Venice is sinking, and the waters around it are rising. Can the controversial MOSE project save Italy's famous city with a series of aqua gates?

By Nathan Chandler

 How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Works

Often the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the news during a national disaster or levee project. But this agency has a long and storied history that goes back as far as George Washington.

By Dave Roos

 How Subways Work

London without the Tube? New York without its underground scene? Atlantans gliding straight from their MARTA stops to the airport? What would life be like without our underground transportation system?

By Tracy V. Wilson

 How Intelligent Highways Will Work

If you were on the road for the holidays, you probably spent some time staring at the bumper in front of you. Can you imagine a world without gridlock?

By Kevin Bonsor

 Why are the insides of tunnels usually covered in ceramic tile?

I've noticed that the insides of road and subway tunnels are usually covered in ceramic tile. Is there any particular reason for this or is it simply convention?

 Is there any rhyme or reason to how U.S. interstate highways are numbered?

Is there any rhyme or reason to how U.S. interstate highways are numbered?

 How do truck weigh stations work?

While traveling along the Interstate, you may have noticed that truck weigh stations occasionally dot the highway. What are these weigh stations for, and how do they measure the weight of a truck? Find out the answer in this article.

 What is a funicular railway?

In the news about the recent accident at a ski resort in Austria, the reporters called the cable car that carried the skiers up the mountain a "funicular railway." What is that and how does it work?

 How Bridges Work

We are a species of bridge builders. Since time out of mind, humans have engineered structures to vault over obstacles with the help of logs, stone, steel and, of course, ingenuity. So, what keeps our bridges steadfast and strong?

By Robert Lamb & Michael Morrissey