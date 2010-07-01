We see bridges, buildings and highways on a daily basis, but have you ever wondered how these structures are designed and built? These civil engineering articles help explain this very question.
City workers have pulled 46 tons of the colorful beads from New Orleans' clogged catch basins, mostly from a five-block stretch along St. Charles Avenue.
Defensive design is becoming increasingly important in cities around the world.
You might be surprised to learn that the twists and turns of streets in the suburbs date all the way to the Industrial Revolution.
Is honesty the best policy? New York subway delays have been couched in mystery for years, but the MTA is now dishing out hard truths about why trains are running behind.
To carve out the massive Stad Ship Tunnel, engineers would have to blast through 7.5 million tons of solid rock.
What is it about this state that makes it so dangerous for those on two feet? A few things, it turns out.
Roundabouts aren't all that complicated, but they're still relatively rare in the U.S., especially when compared with France.
What if you bought a multimillion-dollar luxury apartment, only to find out it was slowly sinking?
What do you do when you're out of land but want to expand an airport? Try building on water.
China's Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon glass-bottomed bridge is so high most of the world's buildings would fit in the gap between it and the canyon floor. So why not hit it?
Steel and glass office towers are the norm in most modern cities. But some imaginative architects want to switch to a renewable, less carbon-intensive old standby: wood.
A lot of people live in cities now. Even more will live in them in the future. What are the big ideas for getting them where they need to go?
An open-gangway style of subway train could increase ridership by 10 percent. The United States could adopt that soon, with New York and Honolulu paving the way.
Whether we're talking bricks or fences, there are serious logistical hurdles – not to mention financial ones – to walling off an entire country.
Is one mile out of five on U.S. interstates really supposed to be straight so that planes can land on them in an emergency? Read on to find out the truth about this long-held urban legend.
Environmental engineering existed long before it had a name. It began at the dawn of civilization when we started changing our surroundings to meet our needs.
It's a recipe for disaster: Venice is sinking, and the waters around it are rising. Can the controversial MOSE project save Italy's famous city with a series of aqua gates?
Often the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the news during a national disaster or levee project. But this agency has a long and storied history that goes back as far as George Washington.
London without the Tube? New York without its underground scene? Atlantans gliding straight from their MARTA stops to the airport? What would life be like without our underground transportation system?
If you were on the road for the holidays, you probably spent some time staring at the bumper in front of you. Can you imagine a world without gridlock?
I've noticed that the insides of road and subway tunnels are usually covered in ceramic tile. Is there any particular reason for this or is it simply convention?
Is there any rhyme or reason to how U.S. interstate highways are numbered?
While traveling along the Interstate, you may have noticed that truck weigh stations occasionally dot the highway. What are these weigh stations for, and how do they measure the weight of a truck? Find out the answer in this article.
In the news about the recent accident at a ski resort in Austria, the reporters called the cable car that carried the skiers up the mountain a "funicular railway." What is that and how does it work?
We are a species of bridge builders. Since time out of mind, humans have engineered structures to vault over obstacles with the help of logs, stone, steel and, of course, ingenuity. So, what keeps our bridges steadfast and strong?