The 10 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved

When it comes to big moves, it's only a matter of time before a record is broken -- and this time, the honor goes to one particularly mammoth building in the Guangxi Province of China. The Fu Gang building is the current record holder in the book of Guinness World Records for the heaviest structure moved intact.

The multi-story building weighs 15,140 tons, or 33.3 million pounds, and began heading to its new location on Nov. 10, 2004. Although it was only moved a total of 118 feet (36 meters), the entire process took 11 days to complete [source: Guinness World Records].

Few of the Fu Gang relocation details have been made public, but there are still plenty of reasons for its move to make our list. For starters, there's our sheer appreciation of the coordination and planning it must have required to move a building that weighed that much. How long will it take to break the Fu Gang's record? The big moves on this list show that it's only a matter of time and determination.

To learn about more feats of structural moving, take a look at the links below.

Atlas Shrugged, Turned to Peter Friesen If you had been audience to some of the biggest moves in the U.S., one face would seem familiar. Engineer Peter Friesen was part of the teams that moved the Fairmount Hotel, the Gem Theater, the Shubert Theater, the Cape Hatteras lighthouse and the Newark Airport Terminal 51 building, in addition to thousands of others. In the 1950s, Friesen developed the unified hydraulic jacking system that is used to evenly raise most buildings, and over his career, he earned four records in the book of Guinness World Records [source: Marck].

