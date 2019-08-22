Are Bug Zappers Bad News?

" " Flickr (CC BY 2.0) Bug zappers emit a high-intensity UV light that attracts all insects, indiscriminately killing bugs, including pollinators, that can be beneficial to our environment.

There are many ways to catch a fly. Those of us who grew up in the '80s will remember the brightly colored bags everyone perched on their lawns come summertime to coax bugs in by the handful and trap them inside. Of course, sprays, swatters or a handy pair of chopsticks (if you're really looking for a challenge) can also do the trick.

It turns out, however, that one of the most popular tools for staying bug free may do more harm than good.

We're talking bug zappers. They obliterate flies and other critters by emitting a UV light that indiscriminately attracts flying insects, electrocuting any winged object that comes into their path.

Back in 1997, Jonathan Day, associate professor of entomology with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, estimated that 71 billion nontarget insects are slaughtered by these devices in the U.S. alone every year. Most are beneficial beetles, moths, ants and midges along with parasitic wasps that control other insect pests. Several other studies from that same time period, including one from the University of Delaware, found similar results. With the drop in insect populations that is being observed around the world, indiscriminately zapping bugs is bad environmental policy.

But when an insect is zapped, the devices also send bacteria, along with bug particles that could be carrying viruses, flying into the immediate area, according to a study conducted in 2000 by researchers at Kansas State University. Bacteria that bugs pick up on the surface of their bodies or accumulate in their digestive canals does not get zapped. Instead, it survives on the small particles of electrocuted bug body that go hurtling through the surrounding area when an insect is electrocuted. And what goes flying into the air has to land somewhere, right?

Next time you invite your friends over for a cookout, you may want to reconsider how you go about warding off bugs. A wise fella once said something about using honey.