Conservation issues are a growing concern for most scientists. As humans continue to consume natural resources, many organisms are headed for extinction. Conservation issues include the protection of trees, animals and wetlands.
Plastic may be the longest-lasting legacy of human beings on this planet. But there are lots of ways, big and small, that we can all stop using it. Today.
Helium balloons are dangerous to the environment and wildlife — so why isn't releasing them illegal?
Cape Town, South Africa, population 3.7 million, could become the first city on the planet to run out of water. But it may not be the last.
If you think climate change is bad now, two scientists estimate what it would be like without our protected forests.
A study of more than 1,000 soil samples found that organic farming methods help soil retain carbon significantly more than traditional methods.
A new study on The Nature Conservancy's pilot BirdReturns program finds that renting rice fields from farmers for migrating birds works.
And your smartphone may be part of the problem; mining rare minerals needed to make them is pushing endangered apes to extinction.
Removing the ban could help manage the animals and save money, but it could also mean the horses will be sold for their meat.
Performance art, science and the issue of a polarized society intersect to challenge viewers' thoughts.
Henderson Island has a human population of zero, and the highest density of litter anywhere in the world.
Wildness is a necessity, as naturalist John Muir once wrote. And it helps if that wildness isn't drowned out by man-made noise pollution.
As the world becomes more urbanized, the demand for sand, a key ingredient of concrete, keeps growing. But there's only so much sand to go around.
A wall spanning a continent would alter the environment for the worse, with its impact felt across numerous species and ecosystems.
The OneLessStraw campaign encourages people to kick their straw habit to keep plastic from harming the environment.
China has a voracious appetite for elephant ivory, but the country plans to shut down its ivory market by the end of 2017. Will it be enough to save the elephants?
New findings about ancient, extinct Australasian bandicoot and bilby species underscore how dire things are today when even survivors like these are struggling.
A new study shows how, years after the disaster, oil from the disaster has made its way into terrestrial species.
Five trillion cigarettes are discarded each year globally. New research looks at the metal content of those on just one beach in the Persian Gulf.
If you care about lost shampoo, you're going to be doing hair flips of joy when you read about what's in store for future plastic shampoo bottles.
That's courtesy of a five-gallon capacity, portable shower that has some serious purification technology built in.
The temporary installation joins the four bronze Barbary lion statues in London's Trafalgar Square; it highlights the rapid ongoing decline in worldwide lion population.
Variety isn't just the spice of life; it's the currency of all well-functioning ecosystems great and small. What happens that currency is in trouble?
With the world's population expanding and its arable land shrinking, how in the world are we going to have enough food to feed everyone? Here are five ways.
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is explained in this article. Learn about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch explained.
Without its keystone, a Roman aqueduct collapses. Does the same travesty befall an ecosystem when a keystone species goes missing from the ecological equation?