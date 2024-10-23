10 Dirtiest Cities in the U.S. (L.A. Shockingly Isn't One of Them)

" " Los Angeles gets a bad rap for bad air quality, but it doesn't even crack into the top 10 dirtiest cities in America. Robert Landau / Getty Images

Living in a city offers a lot of excitement and opportunity on a daily basis, but it also comes with some downsides like pollution, trash and health risks. So, which cities have it worst? LawnStarter did a deep dive on this very topic to uncover the dirtiest cities in the U.S.

The study ranked over 300 cities based on their pollution, waste management, living conditions and resident dissatisfaction levels. Here are the top 10 worst offenders, along with details about what makes these dirty cities so unclean.