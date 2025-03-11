What's a Subduction Zone? Everyone in the Pacific NW Should Know

Subduction zones occur at convergent plate boundaries where two tectonic plates meet and one dives beneath the other.

" " Volcano activity at subduction zone. TarikVision / Shutterstock

A dense oceanic plate will be forced under a more buoyant plate (often a continental plate) and sinks into the mantle. Oceanic plates are typically denser and thinner than continental plates, causing them to be pulled downward.

As the descending plate moves deeper, it encounters high temperatures and pressures, leading to melting and the formation of magma. This means the process not only recycles the oceanic crust but also causes intense geological activity, such as creating volcanoes and explosive eruptions.

Volcanic Eruptions and Lava Flows

Subduction zones are responsible for powerful earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic activity, making them some of the most geologically active and hazardous areas on Earth.

For instance, as the Juan de Fuca Plate dives into the upper mantle, it heats up, melts and forms magma, which rises to the surface. This process creates the Cascade Range, a chain of volcanoes stretching from California to Canada, including famous peaks like Mount St. Helens, Mount Rainier and Mount Hood.