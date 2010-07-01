Geology is the study of the composition and physical properties of rocks, minerals, gems and other related earth materials, including diamonds and crystals. Scientists gain an understanding of the Earth's history by studying its composition.
The oceans on planet Earth cycle through daily tidal changes. But the ground beneath our feet experiences tides of its own, too.
The Sahara has expanded by about 10 percent in the past century, mostly due to natural causes, but not all. We can blame the rest on man-made climate change.
Archaeologists discovered three sets of human footprints on a remote island off the coast of British Columbia. They've now determined these footprints are the oldest in all of North America.
Petrified wood can be found all over the world, but how is it created?
Scientist have figured out why two historic avalanches happened on the same unlikely slopes within weeks of one another.
If geology has taught us anything about Earth's history, it's that nothing is permanent. And that goes for mountain ranges, all of which are constantly rising and falling.
Geologists agree that the world's landmasses were once all one supercontinent. Is it likely to happen again?
The beautiful scenery in Washington state hides a darker history. It was formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption that cooled the planet.
Where on the planet can you visit to see with your own eyes the tracks left by dinosaurs? Fossilized dino footprints might be just outside your back door, but here are good places to start.
Researchers discovered that everyone's favorite prehistoric cat had some seriously big bones — even as a youngster.
Scientists have found that snow and rain trigger earthquakes. Could their study help predict the Big One?
Antarctica's Blood Falls looks like a geological horror scene. For decades, scientists weren't sure why. Until now.
Talk about a Brexit! Scientists have clues to catastrophic flooding that destroyed a land bridge that once connected England and France.
You might be in trouble when the end of the world is near, but at least your data won't be.
Surprisingly, living in a city with a high level of natural radiation doesn't have any ill effects.
The prehistoric penguin was the size of a small adult human, which says a lot about penguins' evolution.
The American West may seem rugged, but it's a fragile environment. 21st-century flow levels for the Colorado are down 19 percent from 20th-century averages.
The Cuvette Centrale peatlands hold astounding amounts of carbon scientists had never fully mapped. The new discovery emphasizes a need for protection.
Decades after the massive conflict, reminders of battles linger in pristine Pacific waters.
Recent icebergs and unexpected glacial rifts are indicating that something troubling is going on beneath the ice.
Science has determined that disappearing completely into quicksand isn't possible — but that doesn't mean that getting stuck still won't kill you.
Sea level change, plastic pollution and invasive species aren’t just political issues — they’re likely signs of a new epoch called the Anthropocene, geologists say.
The uncut gem is 3 billion years old and may fetch $70 million.
Snorkelers found what looked to be the ancient ruins near the Greek island of Zakynthos, but not all that glitters is gold.
Geologists have for the first time recreated the details of the enormous event that created the terrain in what became one of the West's most iconic national parks.