Geology

Geology is the study of the composition and physical properties of rocks, minerals, gems and other related earth materials, including diamonds and crystals. Scientists gain an understanding of the Earth's history by studying its composition.

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Rising Rock: Earth's Crust Has Its Own Tides, Too

The oceans on planet Earth cycle through daily tidal changes. But the ground beneath our feet experiences tides of its own, too.

By Mark Mancini May 2, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 The Sahara Desert Is Getting Bigger

The Sahara has expanded by about 10 percent in the past century, mostly due to natural causes, but not all. We can blame the rest on man-made climate change.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Apr 5, 2018

Geology / Paleontology
 13,000-year-old Footprints Found in British Columbia

Archaeologists discovered three sets of human footprints on a remote island off the coast of British Columbia. They've now determined these footprints are the oldest in all of North America.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 28, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 How Does Petrified Wood Form?

Petrified wood can be found all over the world, but how is it created?

By Mark Mancini Mar 5, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Earth and Mars Experience Mysterious Mega-avalanches

Scientist have figured out why two historic avalanches happened on the same unlikely slopes within weeks of one another.

By Ian O'Neill Jan 26, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Mountain Heights Are Always Changing

If geology has taught us anything about Earth's history, it's that nothing is permanent. And that goes for mountain ranges, all of which are constantly rising and falling.

By Mark Mancini Dec 12, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Most Scientists Agree Another Pangaea Is Certain, Disagree How It Will Look

Geologists agree that the world's landmasses were once all one supercontinent. Is it likely to happen again?

By Mark Mancini Dec 6, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Scientists Identify Third-Largest Eruption in Earth’s History

The beautiful scenery in Washington state hides a darker history. It was formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption that cooled the planet.

By Laurie L. Dove Nov 16, 2017

Geology / Paleontology
 Our World Is Rich With Places to See Real Dinosaur Tracks

Where on the planet can you visit to see with your own eyes the tracks left by dinosaurs? Fossilized dino footprints might be just outside your back door, but here are good places to start.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 10, 2017

Geology / Paleontology
 Saber-tooth Kittens Were Big-boned

Researchers discovered that everyone's favorite prehistoric cat had some seriously big bones — even as a youngster.

By Robert Lamb Sep 29, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 How Rain and Snow Could Play a Role in Triggering Earthquakes

Scientists have found that snow and rain trigger earthquakes. Could their study help predict the Big One?

By John Perritano Jun 22, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Scientists Crack Another Mystery Behind Blood Falls

Antarctica's Blood Falls looks like a geological horror scene. For decades, scientists weren't sure why. Until now.

By Kate Kershner May 3, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 How England Broke off From Mainland Europe 450,000 Years Ago

Talk about a Brexit! Scientists have clues to catastrophic flooding that destroyed a land bridge that once connected England and France.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 7, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Arctic World Archive Puts Data on Ice for 1,000 Years

You might be in trouble when the end of the world is near, but at least your data won't be.

By Jonathan Strickland Apr 4, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Hot or Not: What Makes Some Places Naturally High in Radioactivity

Surprisingly, living in a city with a high level of natural radiation doesn't have any ill effects.

By Alia Hoyt Mar 27, 2017

Geology / Paleontology
 Newly Discovered Fossil Reveals Ancient Penguins Were Huge

The prehistoric penguin was the size of a small adult human, which says a lot about penguins' evolution.

By Shelley Danzy Mar 14, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Changing Climate Taking Its Toll on Colorado River Flow

The American West may seem rugged, but it's a fragile environment. 21st-century flow levels for the Colorado are down 19 percent from 20th-century averages.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 22, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 World's Largest Tropical Peatland Identified in Remote Congo Swamps

The Cuvette Centrale peatlands hold astounding amounts of carbon scientists had never fully mapped. The new discovery emphasizes a need for protection.

By Jesslyn Shields Jan 23, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 World War II Relics Still Haunt Pacific Waters

Decades after the massive conflict, reminders of battles linger in pristine Pacific waters.

By Christopher Hassiotis Dec 7, 2016

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Antarctic Ice Shelf Melting From the Inside Out, Which Is Not a Good Thing

Recent icebergs and unexpected glacial rifts are indicating that something troubling is going on beneath the ice.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 2, 2016

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Do People Still Die in Quicksand?

Science has determined that disappearing completely into quicksand isn't possible — but that doesn't mean that getting stuck still won't kill you.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 1, 2016

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Earth Is in a New Epoch Because of Humans, Scientists Say

Sea level change, plastic pollution and invasive species aren’t just political issues — they’re likely signs of a new epoch called the Anthropocene, geologists say.

By Jonathan Strickland Sep 1, 2016

Geology / Minerals
 This One's More Than Two Months' Salary: World's Largest Diamond Up for Auction

The uncut gem is 3 billion years old and may fetch $70 million.

By Kathryn Whitbourne Jun 28, 2016

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Underwater 'Lost City' Wasn't Built by Humans, Study Shows

Snorkelers found what looked to be the ancient ruins near the Greek island of Zakynthos, but not all that glitters is gold.

By Jesslyn Shields Jun 13, 2016

Geology / Geologic Processes
 A Catastrophic Ancient Landslide Shaped Zion National Park

Geologists have for the first time recreated the details of the enormous event that created the terrain in what became one of the West's most iconic national parks.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 26, 2016