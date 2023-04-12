What Is Zulu Time and How Do You Calculate It?

" " A close-up of astronomer James Bradley's prime meridian line at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England is shown. The line has been in use as the prime meridian, denoting longitude 0º, since Bradley defined it in 1750. Pam Susemiehl/Getty Images

In 1960, the International Radio Consultative Committee agreed upon one universal time for pilots and others to use as a fixed "time zone," so that everyone was on the same page. Dubbed Zulu Time, this constant clock is officially the time in Greenwich, England and is also known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). In 1884, Greenwich was designated the point of 0 degrees longitude or the prime meridian. This is the point that divides the Eastern Hemisphere from the Western Hemisphere.

Any city on Earth could have been designated the prime meridian, as it's really only an agreed-upon point for starting to measure directions both west and east. However, Greenwich, England was selected because King Charles II had built an observatory there back in 1675 to tackle the problem. Britain was still a major world power in 1884, when its delegates proposed Greenwich as the site for the prime meridian at an international conference and the other nations went along with the idea.

Zulu Time (officially called Coordinated Universal Time) was implemented in 1967. Since Greenwich is known as the "zero meridian," military and airline personnel starting using the word "Zulu" for this time, since the phonetic or NATO alphabet designates the letter "Z" as "Zulu" when people are speaking to each other and need to spell out a word and be sure it is understood.

In addition to being used by airline personnel and air traffic controllers, Zulu Time is also used by meteorologists tracking the weather, and in many internet and world wide web standards. It's likely your computer was set to Zulu Time when you first bought it. You might see a weather report with a code like 072154Z. This means the report was done on the seventh day of the month at 21:54 Zulu Time.