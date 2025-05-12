Lake Natron: Where Impossibly Salty Water Matches Flamingos

" " For real. Vera Larina / Shutterstock

With its vivid red waters and stunning surrounding terrain, Lake Natron is one of East Africa's most mesmerizing and otherworldly natural wonders.

Located in northern Tanzania near the border with Kenya, this beautiful lake is both a harsh environment and a vital ecosystem, especially for birds like the lesser flamingo.

Advertisement

Visitors who choose to visit Lake Natron quickly realize it's unlike any other destination. Fed by mineral-rich hot springs and surrounded by salt marshes and freshwater wetlands, the lake sits at the base of Ol Doinyo Lengai, an active volcano considered sacred in the Maasai language as the "Mountain of God."