What Does Mummification Have to Do With Gene Hackman?

By: Nicole Antonio  |  Feb 27, 2025
close-up of a mummified body with face covered
In ancient Egypt, the mummification process was both intricate and effective. Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock

Ever wondered why some dead bodies last for thousands of years while others break down into dust? That's where the science of mummification comes in. Whether it's through ancient rituals, boggy swamps or some truly extreme self-imposed methods, mummified human remains give us an incredible look into history, biology and even chemistry.

Mummification is all about stopping decomposition in its tracks. By removing moisture, preserving tissue, and sometimes even adding a little chemistry magic, ancient cultures have found fascinating ways to make their dead stick around for a very, very long time.

From Egyptian mummies to eerie bog bodies, let's take a closer look at how human remains have stood the test of time.

The Ancient Egyptian Mummification Process

The ancient Egyptians mastered the art of mummification. The Egyptian mummification process involved removing internal organs, drying out the body with natron (a natural salt), and wrapping the dead person in layers of linen.

The goal? To create preserved mummies that would last for eternity so the soul could recognize its body in the afterlife.

One of the most famous parts of the Egyptian mummification process was the use of canopic jars. These containers held the internal organs of the mummified human, ensuring they were kept safe for the journey to the next world.

Ancient Egyptians believed this meticulous preparation was necessary for a proper resurrection in the afterlife.

Bog Bodies: Nature's Accidental Mummies

Unlike ancient mummies created through deliberate embalming, bog bodies were naturally preserved by the environment. Found in the cool, oxygen-poor waters of peat bogs, these mummified remains often have startlingly well-preserved skin and even facial expressions

The secret? The acidic, tannin-rich water of the bog, which prevents bacteria from breaking down the body.

The earliest bog bodies date back thousands of years, and scientists believe some were human sacrifices. Unlike Egyptian mummies, which had their body cavities carefully cleaned and packed, bog bodies were preserved in their entirety — internal organs and all.

This form of natural mummification gives researchers an incredible glimpse into ancient cultures, from their diets to their last moments!

Monks and Self-mummification

Some Buddhist monks in Japan attempted self-mummification, a grueling process requiring years of dietary restrictions to slowly remove body fat and moisture. They would consume nuts, roots and tree bark while avoiding foods that could cause decay after death.

Once they had prepared their bodies, they would sit in a tomb, meditate and wait. Over time, their dried-out remains became naturally preserved mummies. Though only a few successfully became mummified bodies, those who did were revered as sacred figures.

Gene Hackman, His Wife and Odd Mummification

On February 26, 2025, Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple, along with one of their dogs, were discovered by maintenance workers who noticed the front door ajar.

Both bodies showed signs of decomposition, indicating they had been deceased for some time, but partial mummification of Arakawa's hands and feet, suggests that natural mummification processes had begun — maybe not terribly unusual in desert environments, but curious given the other signs of decomposition.

As the investigation continues, authorities are exploring all possibilities to uncover the cause of this unexpected tragedy. The scientific community remains attentive, as understanding the factors contributing to such incidents can provide valuable insights into both forensic science and the natural processes affecting human remains.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

