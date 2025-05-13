Steppe: A Civilization-altering Biome Most People Can't Name

" " A group of Kazakh eagle hunters ride horses along Bayan Olgii River in West Mongolia. Edwin Tan / Getty Images

Spanning thousands of miles across the heart of Asia and Eastern Europe, the steppe is one of Earth's most expansive and ecologically important biomes. These vast, flat grassy plains stretch from Hungary in the west to Mongolia and northern China in the east, forming what is known as the Eurasian Steppe.

The Eurasian Steppe extends across a wide belt from Eastern Europe, through the Russian steppe and all the way to the eastern steppe of China. It runs just south of the taiga forest zone and north of true deserts like the Gobi.

Divided into regions such as the western steppe, central steppe and eastern steppe, this massive area has shaped both climate and civilization (and that's not an exaggeration).