10 Largest Deserts in the World

When we think of most deserts in pop culture, we picture an arid environment of rolling sand dunes; however, there are four main types of deserts on Earth, and the most significant difference between the environments is their temperatures and where they are on Earth.

The four main types of deserts on Earth:

Hot and dry deserts have warm and dry temperatures year-round. Semi-arid deserts have long, dry summers with some rain in the winter. They're also cooler than hot and dry deserts. Coastal deserts have the most humidity of all four types, but rainfall is still rare. Cold deserts are dry and extremely cold, though heavy snow and rain throughout the winter is common.

So now we know the four different types of deserts, but what is the largest desert in the world? Read on as we rank the 10 largest on the planet, starting with No. 10, and the many societies, plants and animals that have made their home in these challenging landscapes.