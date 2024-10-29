The Tallest Mountain in the U.S. and 7 Close Contenders

" " Mount Denali. Mark Newman / Getty Images

Formerly known as Mount McKinley, the greatest of all peaks in North America brings hundreds of climbers to Denali National Park and Preserve every year to ascend its north and south peaks.

According to the National Geographic Society, the mountain's elevation reaches a summit of 20,310 feet (6,191 meters) above sea level. This makes Denali the third-highest peak in the world and about two thirds the size of Mount Everest.

Denali National Park is nestled in southeastern Alaska, due northeast of Anchorage. Apart from its mountain range, the park is home to some of America's wildest fauna, including grizzly bears, wolves, caribou and moose.

Even if you don't have the guts to climb Denali, there is a whole world of natural beauty to take in at this preserve.