The Tallest Mountain in the U.S. and 7 Close Contenders

Although most of the highest mountains in the world are in Asia (looking at you, Mount Everest and Himalayas), the United States is home to some of the most breathtaking and impressive mountain ranges in the world.
Which is the tallest mountain in the U.S.? Read on to find out, and discover some other great natural beauties that the country has to offer.
Formerly known as Mount McKinley, the greatest of all peaks in North America brings hundreds of climbers to Denali National Park and Preserve every year to ascend its north and south peaks.
According to the National Geographic Society, the mountain's elevation reaches a summit of 20,310 feet (6,191 meters) above sea level. This makes Denali the third-highest peak in the world and about two thirds the size of Mount Everest.
Denali National Park is nestled in southeastern Alaska, due northeast of Anchorage. Apart from its mountain range, the park is home to some of America's wildest fauna, including grizzly bears, wolves, caribou and moose.
Even if you don't have the guts to climb Denali, there is a whole world of natural beauty to take in at this preserve.
Saint Elias' highest summit juts out 18,000 feet (5,486 meters), looming over the gulf of Alaska. Over the centuries, this has made the icy peak an important landmark for sailors who can spot it over the horizon sooner than any other landmass.
Other peaks of note in the Saint Elias Mountains include Mount Bear and Mount Bona, who both tower over 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) at their highest point.
3. Mount Foraker: Alaska Range, Alaska
Mount Foraker is located just 8 miles (12.9 km) from Mount McKinley in Denali National Park, making it a perfect choice for experienced climbers looking for an "easier" challenge.
However, ascending Foraker is not a typical walk in the park. The tallest mountains crest at 17,400 feet (5,304 meters), and a professional climbing team takes a full 22 days to complete a successful ascent.
4. Mount Blackburn: Wrangell Mountains, Alaska
Mount Blackburn is a dormant volcano featuring two peaks which jut out of the east side and west side. The western peak is the tallest mountain of the two, rising up to 16,390 feet (4,996 meters) over sea level.
This summit takes about 15 days to climb and descend, but expedition attempts are rare due to the Wrangell Mountains having some of the coldest harsh weather conditions in North America.
5. Mount Whitney: Sierra Nevada Mountains, California
This is the first of the tallest mountains not to be located in Alaska, which also makes it the highest point in the contiguous United States. Mount Whitney is nestled on the edge of beautiful Sequoia National Park in Northern California, rising 14,494 feet (4,418 meters) above some of the world's oldest and largest tree specimens.
6. Mount Elbert: Sawatch Range, Colorado
Mount Elbert, due west of Pikes Peak, has the distinction of being the highest mountain of the massive Rocky Mountains region, as well as one of the highest major summits in the continental States.
Elbert comes in as a close second to Mount Whitney with a peak of 14,433 feet (4,399 meters) above sea level. Much of the mountain can be reached using paved roads, which makes the ascent much quicker and easier than other tallest mountains.
7. Mount Rainier: Cascade Range, Washington
Mount Rainier is the tallest mountain of the Pacific northwest, as well as the highest volcano in the continental U.S.
The 14,410 feet (4,392 meters) summit is covered in glaciers whose ice fall helps replenish rivers all over Washington. The forests surrounding Rainier are also popular for hiking and camping, containing over 280 species of local wildlife.
8. Blanca Peak: Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Colorado
Blanca Peak stands in stark contrast to Colorado's San Luis Valley, which is one of the few flat portions of the state. The highest summit of Blanca rises up 14,351 feet (4,374 meters).
Ascending this mountain requires a few miles off-road driving by Lake Como — taking what guides call one of the most challenging four-wheeler routes in the country — and then the rest of the way will have to be carried out on foot.
Now That's Risky
Mountain climbing can be very dangerous due to cold weather and low-oxygen atmosphere at higher altitudes. While ascending the tallest peaks, professional mountain climbers have to travel slowly in order to let their bodies adapt to changing oxygen. They may also carry tanks of pure oxygen to breathe from in an emergency and stave off altitude sickness.
