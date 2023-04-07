How Far Is Russia From Alaska?

" " Musk ox forage on grasses in the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve before the harsh winter settles in. During the winter months, musk ox migrate vertically or to higher elevations where winds blow away snow, making it easier to find food. National Park Service

The Diomede Islands are the closest geographical connection between Alaska and Russia, with a mere 2.4 miles (3.8 kilometers) of water separating the two countries. The Chukchi Sea lies to the north, and the Bering Sea lies to the south, framing these otherwise insignificant landmasses as symbolic sentinels of either nation's farthest claims into the Pacific Ocean. However, these national declarations from both Russia and the U.S. fail to respect the Indigenous Iñupiat people's 15,000-year claim to these two islands, as well as the remaining small islands in the Arctic Sea.

The Bering Strait

This frigid waterway separates Russia and Alaska with 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) of ocean at its narrowest point between the Kamchatka Peninsula (Russia) and Seward Peninsula (U.S.). The Bering Strait is named after the Danish explorer Vitus Bering, who was the second European to discover the waterway — the first person being the Russian explorer Semyon Dezhnev, who ventured to the area 80 years earlier. Bering also mapped two islands on his travels, deciding to name them after the Greek Christian Saint Diomede, whose feast day coincided with the discovery on Aug. 16, 1728. From that day forward, the isles were known as Big Diomede Island and Little Diomede Island.

Advertisement

The Bering Strait is also one of the most important ecological zones for wildlife because it is the only marine gateway between the North Pacific and the Arctic Ocean for mass migrations of beluga, bowhead and gray whales. These whales, along with scores of various species of fish, seals and walruses, rely on the Bering Strait for access to nutrient-rich Arctic Ocean environments, such as the Beaufort Seas. Although the Bering Strait acts as a pathway, it can also become a bottleneck for increasing ship traffic that can pollute this fragile ecosystem with engine noise and oil spills.

The Big Diomede Island

This Russian island, also known as Ratmonov Island, has been the easternmost point of the country since the $7 million sale of the Alaskan Territory in 1867. Although remote, the strategic location of Russia's Big Diomede Island made it the perfect location for Soviet military outposts during World War II and the Cold War. The flat, rocky island is now home to 11 species of birds and a lone weather station that monitors storm conditions in the Chukchi Sea.

The Little Diomede Island

The smaller of the two Diomede islands is the only one with a permanent population of roughly 80 to 100 citizens. The Alaskan island's small footprint of less than 3 square miles (7.8 square kilometers) makes it accessible to the outside world only by sea or a single heliport in town. This area is the only way for residents to receive supplies from mainland Alaska, forcing locals to carve landing zones into the thick ice sheets when the islands froze during past harsh winters. Little Diomede Island is only 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometers) from its larger sister island to the west.