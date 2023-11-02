Zulu Time Conversion: Defining Zulu Time and GMT's Value

" " A close-up of astronomer James Bradley's prime meridian line at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England. The line has been in use as the prime meridian, denoting longitude 0 degrees, since Bradley defined it in 1750. Pam Susemiehl/Getty Images

In 1960, the International Radio Consultative Committee agreed upon one universal time for pilots and others to use as a fixed "time zone," so that everyone was on the same page.

Dubbed Zulu Time, this constant clock is officially the time in Greenwich, England, and is also known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). In 1884, Greenwich was designated the point of 0 degrees longitude or the prime meridian. This is the point that divides the Eastern Hemisphere from the Western Hemisphere.

Advertisement

Why Greenwich?

Any city on Earth could have been designated the prime meridian, as it's really only an agreed-upon point for starting to measure directions both west and east. However, Greenwich, England, was selected because King Charles II had built an observatory there back in 1675 to tackle the problem.

Britain was still a major world power in 1884, when its delegates proposed Greenwich as the site for the prime meridian at an international conference, and the other nations went along with the idea.

The Name 'Zulu'

Zulu Time (officially called Coordinated Universal Time) was implemented in 1967. Since Greenwich is known as the "zero meridian," military and airline personnel starting using the word "Zulu" for this time, since the NATO or phonetic alphabet designates the letter "Z" as "Zulu" when people are speaking to each other and need to spell out a word and be sure it is understood.