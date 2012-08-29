Is coal to liquid more efficient than gasoline?

" " How much do you know about coal? DCI

Coal dominates the power industry in the U.S., producing nearly half of all electricity consumed in the country. Now, industry leaders are pushing the use of coal in other energy sectors as well, primarily as a source of liquid fuel for use in transportation. Proponents say this will boost America's energy independence by reducing consumption of imported petroleum used to make gasoline. Environmentalists call coal-to-liquid a climate change disaster.

So how efficient is it, exactly?