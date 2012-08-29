Is coal to liquid more efficient than gasoline?

A separate process, meanwhile, has the potential to improve the overall efficiency of extracting energy from coal. According to the Department of Energy, a coal gasification plant is far more efficient than conventional coal-fired power plants because it uses a "combined cycle" that burns coals gases to generate one source of electricity while also generating steam for use in a steam turbine-generator.

Researchers are looking at potential applications for coal gasification. Right now, the possibilities include cleaner-burning power plants that extract more power from every pound of coal; the production of clean-burning hydrogen, potentially for use in fuel cell technologies; the production of certain chemicals; or any combination of these possibilities.