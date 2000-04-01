Inside a Power-Cube Transformer

Here's the transformer we'll be exploring today. HowStuffWorks

How many of those little Power Cube thingies do you have around your house? Here's how many I found around mine:

The answering machine The cordless phone The cell phone The electronic anti-flea ultrasonic noisemaker (we have 4 dogs) The digital camera The nicad battery recharger The video camera battery replacer/recharger The digital clock in the bedroom The electric toothbrush The electric razor The electric screwdriver The electric drill Both sides of the baby monitor The laptop computer The office phone The ink jet printer The speaker system on the computer The tape recorder that records notes in the office The calculator recharger The 9-volt battery replacer for the radio The radio shack universal power cube

22 of them! (remember, the baby monitor has 2) And they are all different - they have different plugs, different voltage ratings and different amperages.

So let's take one of these apart and see what's inside.