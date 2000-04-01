Inside a Power-Cube Transformer

On the other side of the transformer you find two diodes wrapped in rubber insulation. HowStuffWorks

On the other side of the transformer you find two diodes wrapped in rubber insulation. The diodes act as a rectifier, turning the AC current into DC current.

Most transformer cubes that you find around the house produce a low-voltage DC current (3 to 12 volts, and less than an amp of current). DC current is necessary because rechargeable batteries store DC current, because most electronics require low-voltage DC current and because small DC motors run directly from batteries and are the least expensive motors available.

The big question remains, however - why can't somebody standardize all of these little cubes?!