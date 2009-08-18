Oil Field Pictures

These pics will take you to the jungles of Sumatra, the Niger delta and points in between all in the name of oil. Get ready to learn about oil all around the globe.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Circa 1955: An oil worker is surveying for oil deep in the Indonesian jungle of Sumatra.

Reza/Getty Images In September of 1997, fires burn from the tops of tall stacks at the Tengiz oil field, on the northeastern shore of the Caspian Sea in Tengiz, Kazakhstan. The Tengiz field is one of the largest oil fields in the world, with several billion barrels of reserves.

David McNew/Getty Images An oil rig south of Taft, Calif., extracts crude on July 21, 2008.

David McNew/Getty Images An oil rig south of Taft, Calif., extracts crude on July 22, 2008.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Oil pipelines lead out to a dead forest at the Shell-owned Etelebu flow station in Etelebu, Nigeria, pictured here in March 2001.

David McNew/Getty Images These offshore oil rigs near Santa Barbara, Calif., photographed on July 21, 2009, might be getting new neighbors.

Getty Images/Stringer A worker inspects crude oil resulting from mining processes at a well on December 23, 2008, in Bojonegoro, Indonesia.

Reza/Getty Images Foreign guest workers drill at the Saudi Aramco oil-field complex facilities at Shaybah in the Rub' al Khali (empty quarter) desert in March 2003 in Shaybah, Saudi Arabia. The Shaybah oil field reportedly produces 750,000 barrels per day.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Natural gas flares from Shell-owned oil facilities dot the wetlands of the Niger Delta, seen here in March 2001 in southern Nigeria.

Reza/Getty Images Flare stacks burn at the Saudi Aramco oil-field complex facilities at Shaybah in the Rub' al Khali (empty quarter) desert in March 2003 in Shaybah, Saudi Arabia. In August 2009, Saudi Aramco awarded $400 million in contracts to oil and gas exploration.

Reza/Getty Images In September 1997, two people wearing gas masks walk on a sulfur flat on an on-site plant at the Tengiz oil field, which is located in western Kazakhstan along the northeastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

Getty Images/Stringer Bojonegoro oil production is thriving in Indonesia. Here, Bojonegoro mineworkers take part in processes involved in the extraction of crude oil from a well on December 22, 2008.

Hulton Archive, Keystone/Getty Images In October of 1958, an oil company worker plants geophones, instruments that record reflected "earthquake" waves, during shot hole firing by survey teams of the D'Arcy Exploration Company, while drilling for oil in Nottinghamshire.

Hulton Archive, Alan Band/Fox Photos/Getty Images In October of 1972, an oil worker uses a steam injection technique at a well near Bakersfield, Calif. This technique was used to re-pressurize the well, which would then restore or increase productivity.