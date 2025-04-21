Why a Geomagnetic Storm Makes for Pretty Skies and Tech Scares

" " The combination of solar activity and our planet's magnetic field can make for some pretty interesting results. GeorgePeters / Getty Images

When the Sun gets rowdy, Earth feels it. A geomagnetic storm happens when solar activity stirs up Earth’s magnetic field, producing large magnetic disturbances that can mess with everything from navigation systems to power grids.

These storms are a big deal in space weather, which is why scientists issue geomagnetic storm watches to keep tabs on the space environment surrounding Earth.

You can thank the Sun for the trouble. During periods of high solar activity, the Sun ejects massive bursts of charged particles and magnetic fields, known as solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These CMEs hurl billions of tons of solar material into space, and if one barrels toward Earth, it can slam into Earth's magnetosphere. That’s when the action really starts.