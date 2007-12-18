Astronomy is a broad discipline covering all facets of astrophysics. In this section you can learn about the origins of the universe, black holes and other astronomical phenomena.
Astronomers have just discovered a gas in Uranus' clouds that does nothing to help the planet being taken seriously.
It's been a while since the sun has hung out with its brothers and sisters in the same stellar nursery, but they're definitely out there, and citizen scientists can help find them.
No one knew exactly what the deal was with ureilites, a rare type of meteorite, until now.
Take that, stars!
Yep, 'Oumuamua was probably kicked out of its own star system by an overbearing gas giant like Jupiter.
Everyone's heard of the blue moon and the harvest moon, but did you know every single moon of the year has a name? Who named them and what do the names mean?
Scholz's star buzzed our solar system back when humans and Neanderthals roamed the planet. Turns out that encounter may have shaken up a whole bunch of comets.
Beneath Jupiter's famous swirls and stripes is an environment that's completely unlike anything on Earth.
Plus, a bonus finding on dark matter!
In 2019, the moon will be getting its own 4G network. That could be better service than some of us have here on Earth.
Some neutron stars may have a pretty amazing party trick up their stellar sleeves.
The term "blue moon" dates back to at least the 16th century. Since then, it's had several different definitions, many of which are contradictory. So what's a blue moon today?
It all started with the suspicious behavior of a single star.
All those intrepid colonists are going to need a plentiful supply of water, and it turns out that accessing one may not be as hard as we thought.
The apparently random flashes in the sky known as FRBs have resisted being pinned down by astronomers. Until now.
2018 should be a glorious year to turn your gaze skyward. Here's what to watch for.
It wasn't quite as loud as you might imagine.
Prepare to be dazzled!
When our planet was young, it took a beating from an unrelenting storm of planetesimals falling from the skies. Some of that debris meant more gold for the planet.
It's the first interstellar rock we've ever found!
How galaxies get their shapes and evolve is widely debated.
This isn't your run-of-the-mill supernova.
The annual Leonid meteor shower is back, and peaks the in the early-morning hours of November 17 and 18. It's made up of tiny bits of debris from the comet Tempel-Tuttle.
Neither massive planets nor tiny stars, brown dwarfs are entirely different substellar curiosities that possess qualities of both.
Why not cylindrical? Or even cube-shaped?