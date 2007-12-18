Astronomy

 Scientists Confirm Uranus Stinks

Astronomers have just discovered a gas in Uranus' clouds that does nothing to help the planet being taken seriously.

By Ian O'Neill Apr 24, 2018

 The Sun Has Siblings, and You Can Help Find Them

It's been a while since the sun has hung out with its brothers and sisters in the same stellar nursery, but they're definitely out there, and citizen scientists can help find them.

By Ian O'Neill Apr 23, 2018

 Mystery Meteorite Came From Long Gone Alien World

No one knew exactly what the deal was with ureilites, a rare type of meteorite, until now.

By Ian O'Neill Apr 20, 2018

 Only a Black Hole Could Make a Black Hole That Massive!

Take that, stars!

By Ian O'Neill Apr 12, 2018

 Interstellar Asteroid 'Oumuamua Has Loads More to Tell Us

Yep, 'Oumuamua was probably kicked out of its own star system by an overbearing gas giant like Jupiter.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 30, 2018

 Worm, Strawberry, Blue: Every Moon Has a Name

Everyone's heard of the blue moon and the harvest moon, but did you know every single moon of the year has a name? Who named them and what do the names mean?

By Nathan Chandler Mar 30, 2018

 Early Humans Witnessed a Comet-scattering Stellar Encounter

Scholz's star buzzed our solar system back when humans and Neanderthals roamed the planet. Turns out that encounter may have shaken up a whole bunch of comets.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 23, 2018

 Mega-hurricanes and Monstrous Jets Lie Beneath Jupiter's Clouds

Beneath Jupiter's famous swirls and stripes is an environment that's completely unlike anything on Earth.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 9, 2018

 Astronomers Determine When 'Cosmic Dawn' Happened

Plus, a bonus finding on dark matter!

By Ian O'Neill Mar 6, 2018

 The Man on the Moon Is Calling, Via the First Lunar Cell Network

In 2019, the moon will be getting its own 4G network. That could be better service than some of us have here on Earth.

By Nathan Chandler Feb 28, 2018

 Tiny Yet Mighty: Neutron Stars May Be Ravenous X-ray Dazzlers

Some neutron stars may have a pretty amazing party trick up their stellar sleeves.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 27, 2018

 Why a Blue Moon's Not Really Blue

The term "blue moon" dates back to at least the 16th century. Since then, it's had several different definitions, many of which are contradictory. So what's a blue moon today?

By Mark Mancini Jan 25, 2018

 Loneliest Black Hole Hides Inside Globe of Stars

It all started with the suspicious behavior of a single star.

By Ian O'Neill Jan 17, 2018

 Good News, Mars Colonists: Pure Water Ice You Can Dig Up With a Shovel

All those intrepid colonists are going to need a plentiful supply of water, and it turns out that accessing one may not be as hard as we thought.

By Ian O'Neill Jan 15, 2018

 Has the 'Twisted' Mystery of Fast Radio Bursts Been Solved?

The apparently random flashes in the sky known as FRBs have resisted being pinned down by astronomers. Until now.

By Ian O'Neill Jan 12, 2018

 Mark Your Calendars for These 2018 Space Events, Astronomy Fans

2018 should be a glorious year to turn your gaze skyward. Here's what to watch for.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jan 10, 2018

 What Did the Big Bang Sound Like?

It wasn't quite as loud as you might imagine.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Jan 10, 2018

 The Spectacular 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower Is Here

Prepare to be dazzled!

By Christopher Hassiotis Dec 13, 2017

 Early Earth Pelted By Way More Debris Than Scientists Thought

When our planet was young, it took a beating from an unrelenting storm of planetesimals falling from the skies. Some of that debris meant more gold for the planet.

By Ian O'Neill Dec 11, 2017

 Meet '`Oumuamua,' the Strange Interstellar Asteroid That Sent Us a Message

It's the first interstellar rock we've ever found!

By Ian O'Neill Nov 22, 2017

 Why Galaxies Come in Different Shapes

How galaxies get their shapes and evolve is widely debated.

By Mark Mancini Nov 22, 2017

 The Monster Star That Refuses to Die: Could Antimatter Be Fueling Its Supernovas?

This isn't your run-of-the-mill supernova.

By Ian O'Neill Nov 17, 2017

 Leonid Meteor Shower 2017: What You Need to Know

The annual Leonid meteor shower is back, and peaks the in the early-morning hours of November 17 and 18. It's made up of tiny bits of debris from the comet Tempel-Tuttle.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 13, 2017

 This Brown Dwarf Isn't a 'Failed Star' — It's a Magnetic Powerhouse

Neither massive planets nor tiny stars, brown dwarfs are entirely different substellar curiosities that possess qualities of both.

By Ian O'Neill Nov 8, 2017

 Why Are Planets Almost Spherical?

Why not cylindrical? Or even cube-shaped?

By Mark Mancini Oct 30, 2017