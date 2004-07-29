Science
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Military
  4. Firearms

How Guns Work

by Marshall Brain
Guns permeate society -- police officers carry them, wars are fought with them, normal citizens own them. Now you can learn how all the different types of guns work:
Guns permeate society -- police officers carry them, wars are fought with them, normal citizens own them. Now you can learn how all the different types of guns work:

Guns permeate society -- police officers carry them, wars are fought with them, normal citizens own them. Now you can learn how all the different types of guns work:

See also:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Bulletproof Are Bulletproof Vests?

Half the World's Gun-related Deaths Occur in Just 6 Countries, Including the U.S.

How Worried Should We Be About 3D-printable Guns?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement