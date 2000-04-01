How Food Preservation Works

Dehydrating Food
Many foods are dehydrated to preserve them. If you walk through any grocery store you may notice the following dehydrated products:
- Powdered milk
- Dehydrated potatoes in a box
- Dried fruits and vegetables
- Dried meats (like beef jerky)
- Powdered soups and sauces
- Pasta
- Instant rice
Since most bacteria die or become completely inactive when dried, dried foods kept in air-tight containers can last quite a long time.
Soup and milk are easy to dry and last for years.
Normally, drying completely alters the taste and texture of the food, but in many cases a completely new food is created that people like just as much as the original!