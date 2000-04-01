How Food Preservation Works

by Marshall Brain
Dehydrating Food

Many foods are dehydrated to preserve them. If you walk through any grocery store you may notice the following dehydrated products:

  • Powdered milk
  • Dehydrated potatoes in a box
  • Dried fruits and vegetables
  • Dried meats (like beef jerky)
  • Powdered soups and sauces
  • Pasta
  • Instant rice

Since most bacteria die or become completely inactive when dried, dried foods kept in air-tight containers can last quite a long time.

Soup and milk are easy to dry and last for years.

Normally, drying completely alters the taste and texture of the food, but in many cases a completely new food is created that people like just as much as the original!

