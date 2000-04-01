How Food Preservation Works

Many foods are dehydrated to preserve them. If you walk through any grocery store you may notice the following dehydrated products:

Powdered milk

Dehydrated potatoes in a box

Dried fruits and vegetables

Dried meats (like beef jerky)

Powdered soups and sauces

Pasta

Instant rice

Since most bacteria die or become completely inactive when dried, dried foods kept in air-tight containers can last quite a long time.

" " Soup and milk are easy to dry and last for years.

Normally, drying completely alters the taste and texture of the food, but in many cases a completely new food is created that people like just as much as the original!