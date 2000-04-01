How Food Works

Minerals are elements that our bodies must have in order to create specific molecules needed in the body. Here are some of the more common minerals our bodies need:
- Calcium - used by teeth, bones
- Chlorine
- Chromium
- Copper
- Fluoride - strengthens teeth
- Iodine - combines with tryosine to create the hormone thyroxine
- Iron - transports oxygen in red blood cells
- Magnesium
- Manganese
- Molybdenum
- Phosphorus
- Potassium - important ion in nerve cells
- Selenium
- Sodium
- Zinc
We do need other minerals, but they are supplied in the molecule that uses them. For example, sulfur comes in via the amino acid methionine, and cobalt comes in as part of vitamin B12.
Food provides these minerals. If they are lacking in the diet, then various problems and diseases arise.