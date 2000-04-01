How Food Works

Minerals are elements that our bodies must have in order to create specific molecules needed in the body. Here are some of the more common minerals our bodies need:

Calcium - used by teeth, bones

Chlorine

Chromium

Copper

Fluoride - strengthens teeth

Iodine - combines with tryosine to create the hormone thyroxine

Iron - transports oxygen in red blood cells

Magnesium

Manganese

Molybdenum

Phosphorus

Potassium - important ion in nerve cells

Selenium

Sodium

Zinc

We do need other minerals, but they are supplied in the molecule that uses them. For example, sulfur comes in via the amino acid methionine, and cobalt comes in as part of vitamin B12.

Food provides these minerals. If they are lacking in the diet, then various problems and diseases arise.