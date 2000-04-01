How Food Works

­It is safe to say that one thing you'll do today is eat some food -- food is pretty important to all animals. If you don't eat, it can cause all sorts of problems: hunger, weakness, starvation... Food is essential to life.

But what is food? What's in food that makes it so important? What happens to the food once you eat it? What is food made of? How does it fuel our bodies? What do words like "carbohydrates" and "fats" really mean (especially on those "Nutrition Facts" labels you find on almost everything these days)? What would happen if you ate nothing but marshmallows for a week? What is a calorie? Why can't we eat grass like a cow does, or wood like a termite?

If you have ever wondered about food and how your body uses it, then read on. In this article, we'll give you all of the information you need to understand what a hamburger or a banana does to keep your body running every day.