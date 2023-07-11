The Cotton Gin: Eli Whitney and the Impact on the U.S. Economy

The cotton gin, short for "cotton engine," was a machine that automated the process of separating each cotton fiber from its seeds, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

Invented by Eli Whitney, the cotton gin consisted of a sturdy frame made of wood or iron that housed a rotating drum with small wire hooks. When cotton was fed into the gin, the rotating drum would catch the fibers with its hooks and draw them through a mesh screen, effectively separating them from the sticky green seeds.

The primary purpose of this device was to automate the challenging task of separating cotton fibers from their seeds, which was previously done by hand, and often performed by enslaved people.

Whitney's invention was far-reaching, as it propelled the expansion of cotton cultivation and production in the southern United States during the early 19th century. This surge in cotton production led to skyrocketing demand for cotton, fueling rapid growth in the textile industry and expanding slavery.