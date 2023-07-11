What Was the First Photo Ever Taken?

Known as the world’s earliest surviving photograph, “View From the Window at Le Gras” depicts rooftops, a tree and the surrounding landscape. Niépce took the first-ever photograph in 1826 or 1827 from an upstairs window of his estate in Saint-Lop-de-Varenees, Burgundy, France, using a camera obscura and a bitumen-coated pewter plate. He exposed it for several hours. In 1827, Niépce wrote that, while the process needed more work, it marked “the first uncertain step in a completely new direction.”

The earliest photograph was almost lost to time, and Niépce’s contributions to photography were almost overshadowed by French photographer Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre’s work.

In the 1950s, the efforts of historians and researchers, such as Helmut and Alison Gernsheim, led to the discovery of “View From the Window at Les Gras.” Helmut Gernsheim’s "The History of Photography" played a crucial role in bringing attention to the photograph’s significance.

After being a part of private collections in the 19th and 20th centuries, the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin purchased the heliograph.