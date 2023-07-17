The Origins of the Steamship

To understand how a steamship operates, it’s necessary to look at the origins of steam technology.

In A.D. 75, renowned mathematician Hero wrote about the mechanics and properties of air and created plans for a rudimentary steam engine, which featured a hollow sphere with bent tubes protruding from either side. Filling the sphere with water and placing it above a fire would result in the heat vaporizing the water. Then, steam would escape through the tubes, causing the sphere to rotate.

Advertisement

By the 17th century, Italian scholar Giovanni Battista della Porta had observed how steam helped to create a vacuum. His theory was that when water converted to steam inside a closed container, the pressure would increase and the condensation of steam back into water would result in decreased pressure.

French scientist Denis Papin put della Porta’s theory into practice with a pressure cooker-like device. It became the first practical application of steam pressure. Papin further developed the concept by using a sliding piston on top of a closed cylinder filled with water. As the water heated, the steam expanded, pushing the piston upward. Upon cooling and condensation, the vacuum drew the piston back down.