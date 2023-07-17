Who Invented the Assembly Line?

By: Yara Simón  |  Updated: Jul 18, 2023
A man inspects car doors in a manufacturing assembly line.
The moving assembly line is essential in car manufacturing. Monty Rakusen / Getty Images

In the early 20th century, a groundbreaking innovation changed the landscape of manufacturing forever: the assembly line. In this system, a product moves along a line, with each worker performing a specific task, ultimately leading to the completion of the final product. It broke down complex processes into smaller, specialized tasks.

While the assembly line is synonymous with Henry Ford and Model T cars, he built upon others’ work. So who invented the assembly line? The concept actually dates back to at least the Industrial Revolution.

Origins of the Assembly Line

The assembly line did not start with Henry Ford. In “An Economic Model for the Division of Labor,” scholars Maurice Kilbridge and Leon Bridges explain, “Although the technical division of labor is the most obvious characteristic of the modern factory system, it is an ancient and natural phenomenon that far predates the industrial revolution.”

However, Ford’s contributions to the assembly line system were groundbreaking. Ford hoped to create an efficient production process that would reduce costs and increase productivity.

In 1913, Ford’s Highland Park plant in Michigan debuted the moving assembly line. By using a conveyor belt to move the chassis of the vehicle from one station to the next, Ford engineers could break down the assembly process into sequential tasks.

Each assembly line worker was responsible for one task (sometimes two), such as installing a specific component, and the vehicle would move along the line to the next station, where a new set of workers would complete the following step. A pulley system, which later became a moving chain mechanism, originally powered the line.

A black Ford Model T
While Henry Ford didn't invent the assembly line, he popularized it when producing the Model T.
Eric Van Den Brulle / Getty Images

The use of interchangeable parts and specialized workers transformed the automobile industry, enabling the mass production of vehicles at a scale and speed never seen before. The process made it possible to build a Model T in ninety minutes. The price of the car also dropped from $825 in 1908 to $260 in 1925.

Other industries, such as the meatpacking industry and general manufacturing, also adopted the assembly line.

Interchangeable Parts and the Assembly Line

One of the most important features of the assembly line is interchangeable parts, or those manufactured to precise specifications. This allows them to be easily swapped or replaced in a product or system without the need for custom fitting or adjustments. Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, is often credited as the innovator behind this process, but this is debated among historians.

How the Moving Assembly Line Affected the Workday

After introducing the assembly line system, Ford initiated the $5 workday, where each worker would receive $5 a day — more than double the wage at the time. The assembly line also helped to shorten work hours by one hour; previously people had more unpredictable schedules.

While Ford also implemented a five-day workday (though this wasn’t the case for every worker), he did not create the 40-hour workweek. By that time, labor unions and workers had been fighting for a decrease in hours.

Criticisms of the Assembly Line

While the assembly line led to a mass production system, it also came at the expense of workers. Where teams could build a car from beginning to end before, this system required repetitive and monotonous tasks.

The working conditions led many workers to feel boredom, dissatisfaction and a sense of alienation. The strict division of labor and fast-paced production often resulted in physical and mental strain for employees, leading to high turnover rates and a decline in job satisfaction.

The speed of work on the assembly line was also untenable as employees felt pressured to meet production targets. One said, “The machine that I am on goes at such a terrific speed that I can’t help stepping on it in order to keep up with it. The machine is my boss.”

And while the Ford Five Dollar Day led to high wages for workers, it came with conditions. As Ford dealt with turnover and absenteeism in 1913, the $5 workday was supposed to encourage employees to stay with the company. However, the Ford English School and Ford Sociological Department would determine if workers deserved the $5.

“They received their profits, however, only if they were ‘worthy,’ or had the appropriate habits and life-style and lived in proper homes,” according to the late professor and historian Stephen Meyer. “The counseling of sociological investigators, the publication of pamphlets, the lessons of the Ford English School — all advised and taught immigrant auto workers what Ford officials thought the proper American values, living conditions and work habits were.”

Essentially, these programs overextended control over workers’ lives outside of work.

Assembly Lines and World War II

World War II played a transformative role in the widespread adoption of assembly line productions. The demands of the war effort necessitated rapid and efficient production of military equipment, leading to the expansion and refinement of assembly line techniques.

During the war, assembly lines allowed the mass production of weapons, aircrafts, vehicles and other supplies. Factories retooled their operations to support the war effort. For example, the Willow Run plant in Michigan, built by the Ford Motor Company, produced B-24 Liberator bombers instead of cars.

With a need for more workers, women also joined the assembly lines. Rosie the Riveter, who represented the women who entered the workforce during the war, became a cultural icon.

Legacy and Evolution: Beyond the Auto Industry

Ford’s introduction of the moving assembly line for the Model T shaped other industries and continues to do so to this day. Today, this process includes advanced technologies, such as computerized monitoring systems, real-time data analysis and automated quality checks to ensure consistent production standards.

This article was created in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

