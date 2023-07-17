Who Invented the Assembly Line?

The assembly line did not start with Henry Ford. In “An Economic Model for the Division of Labor,” scholars Maurice Kilbridge and Leon Bridges explain, “Although the technical division of labor is the most obvious characteristic of the modern factory system, it is an ancient and natural phenomenon that far predates the industrial revolution.”

However, Ford’s contributions to the assembly line system were groundbreaking. Ford hoped to create an efficient production process that would reduce costs and increase productivity.

In 1913, Ford’s Highland Park plant in Michigan debuted the moving assembly line. By using a conveyor belt to move the chassis of the vehicle from one station to the next, Ford engineers could break down the assembly process into sequential tasks.

Each assembly line worker was responsible for one task (sometimes two), such as installing a specific component, and the vehicle would move along the line to the next station, where a new set of workers would complete the following step. A pulley system, which later became a moving chain mechanism, originally powered the line.

" " While Henry Ford didn't invent the assembly line, he popularized it when producing the Model T. Eric Van Den Brulle / Getty Images

The use of interchangeable parts and specialized workers transformed the automobile industry, enabling the mass production of vehicles at a scale and speed never seen before. The process made it possible to build a Model T in ninety minutes. The price of the car also dropped from $825 in 1908 to $260 in 1925.

Other industries, such as the meatpacking industry and general manufacturing, also adopted the assembly line.