How are Crayons and markers made?

Crayola Marker Manufacturing

Click picture for a 5-second movie clip showing a new pen getting capped.
The steps:

  1. The barrel is molded from plastic resin.
  2. The barrel is screen printed.
  3. A cotton-like filament that holds the ink is inserted into the end barrel.
  4. Plastic plug is inserted at one end of the barrel.
  5. Ink is injected at the other end of the barrel using a hypodermic-like needle.
  6. The tip (writing nib) is inserted in this same end.
  7. Plastic cap is placed on the marker. The ink slowly transfers to the new writing tip.

