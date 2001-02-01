How are Crayons and markers made?

Crayola Marker Manufacturing
The steps:
- The barrel is molded from plastic resin.
- The barrel is screen printed.
- A cotton-like filament that holds the ink is inserted into the end barrel.
- Plastic plug is inserted at one end of the barrel.
- Ink is injected at the other end of the barrel using a hypodermic-like needle.
- The tip (writing nib) is inserted in this same end.
- Plastic cap is placed on the marker. The ink slowly transfers to the new writing tip.
Related Articles
More Great Links