What Is Whiskey Fungus and Is it Dangerous?

Advertisement
A lot of people like whiskey — especially Jack Daniels whiskey. According to data from Statista, the Jack Daniels straight American whiskey brand recorded sales of approximately 5.4 million 9-liter (2-gallon) cases in 2021. Considering that was during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, maybe the number isn't a surprise, but sales numbers have steadily climbed since 2013. Suffice to say, a lot of people like whiskey, and much of it is made at the Jack Daniels distillery in Moore County, Tennessee, which also has a thriving crop of a fungus familiar to anyone living near a distillery.