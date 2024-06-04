Indica vs. Sativa: How to Distinguish Between Cannabis Plants

Cannabis plants, which produce marijuana, are a species of flowering herb. Indica, sativa and cannabis ruderalis are the subspecies of the cannabis plant. Cannabis ruderalis plants are generally small and produce minimal, weak bud, so indicas and sativas tend to be preferred over ruderalis strains.

There are now over 1,000 strains of cannabis, thanks to the drive to create hybrid plants. These hybrids carry the properties of both parent plants. A hybrid can be bred from a combination of an indica and a sativa strain, or from two pairs of indica plants and sativa plants.

The chemical compounds that make up the cannabis plant include nonpsychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) and psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Common benefits of CBD include pain relief, reduced anxiety and decreased inflammation, while THC is the chemical compound that produces the "high."

The legality of marijuana varies from place to place. Recreational use for people beyond certain age thresholds is permitted in some countries and states, whereas other states only allow marijuana use for medical applications. Others still outlaw the substance altogether.